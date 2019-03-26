Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Bond Issue Could Support Trails Infrastructure
Published March 26, 2019 at 1:55 PM CDT
With early voting beginning in a week for Fayetteville's special bond election, we look at issue three of ten. If approved by voters, issue three could help the city fund construction of a variety of trails projects.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.