The New Classroom is a special reporting series, supported by The Walton Family Foundation, exploring the struggles, changes and innovations in education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Capital Promise Scholarship Program Introduced

KUAF
Published March 26, 2019 at 1:58 PM CDT

Governor Asa Hutchinson – who has previously spoken against school vouchers – is lending his support to legislation that would cover the cost of sending kids to private schools in central Arkansas. 

