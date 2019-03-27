Fayetteville Uses Laser Technology to Assess Streets
The van bumper is equipped with 11 lasers that taken in data about the distresses in the pavement.
The data from the lasers and video from the cameras is sent to computers manned by the crew chief.
The so-called rater sits in the passenger seat and makes a visual assessment of the pavement conditions.
The city of Fayetteville is assessing the conditions of all city streets with a van specially equipped with lasers designed to take in all the cracks in the roads. We learn how the system works and how the data it generates will be used.