© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Fayetteville Uses Laser Technology to Assess Streets

KUAF
Published March 27, 2019 at 1:15 PM CDT
1 of 3
The van bumper is equipped with 11 lasers that taken in data about the distresses in the pavement.
Z. Sitek
2 of 3
The data from the lasers and video from the cameras is sent to computers manned by the crew chief.
Z. Sitek
3 of 3
The so-called rater sits in the passenger seat and makes a visual assessment of the pavement conditions.
Z. Sitek

The city of Fayetteville is assessing the conditions of all city streets with a van specially equipped with lasers designed to take in all the cracks in the roads. We learn how the system works and how the data it generates will be used. 

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Infrastructure
Related Content