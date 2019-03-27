Jazz, Power Rock, Funk Ahead
The next few days offer a wide variety of live music opportunities.
Wednesday, Mar. 27
- Ray Wiley Hubbard, Bonnie Montgomery at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25, doors at 8:30 p.m., music at around 10 p.m.
- Jazz Night at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Seth Brand at Mojo's (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Thursday, March 28
- Broncho, The Phlegms, The Good Fear at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12 adv, $15 day of, 8 p.m.
- Seth Brand at Dickson Street Pub (Fayetteville) - 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.
- Sarah Loethen at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Mike Dillon Band at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith, $5, 9 p.m.
Friday, Mar. 29
- Groovement, Aaron Kamm and the One Drops at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15, 9:30 p.m.
- Modeling, Couch Jackets at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- John Charles, Avery Lee, Blanky at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5 suggested donation, 9 p.m.
- Terra Nova Kings at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Trout Steak Revival at Faulkner Performing Arts Center (Fayetteville) - $10, 7:30 p.m.
- Route 358 at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
- Earl and Them, The Downtown Livewires at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $15 GA, 8 p.m.
- Dirty Flannel Shirt at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Bob Livingston at Artist Retreat Center (Bella Vista) - $10, 7 p.m.
- Blackout Boys at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Modern August at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Brad James Band at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Mar. 30
- Vanimal Kingdom, Block Street Hot Club at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Big Baby Fest at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5, 4 p.m.
- Emily Rowland at Nines Alley (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Mindless Souls, Drawing Blanks, Makin' Loaf at Nomad's (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Jonathan Byrd at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 2 to 4 p.m.
- J. Wagner at Roots HQ (Fayetteville) - $10, 6 p.m.
- 2Shock (duo) at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 9:30 p.m.
- Tater, Mater and Squarsh at Core Pub (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Laurence Jamal at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - $10, 7 p.m.
- Oreo Blue, Eric Matthews Band at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $20, proceeds benefit Sporting Arkansas, 9 p.m.
- Stephen Burgess at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Earl and Them at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Kalo at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Mar. 31
- Rusko, Drumaddic, Trippy Hippy at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25, 8 p.m.