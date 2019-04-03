Live Music Schedule Features Folk, Rock, EDM, More
This weekend features the usual variety of live music opportunities, plus an actor who is also a singer-songwriter, and a band named after a different famous actor.
Wednesday, Apr. 3
Parker McCollum at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $18, 9 p.m.
Thursday, April 4
Some Guy Named Robb at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Springdale) - 7 p.m.
Daniel Yates at Dickson Street Pub (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
Friday, Apr. 5
Steve'n'Seagulls, Clusterpluck at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv, $25 day of, 9:30 p.m.
Ronny Cox at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 2 p.m.
Headcold, Tomboil, The Phlegms, Gardensnakes at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5 at the door, 9 p.m.
Emily Rowland at Dickson Street Pub (Fayetteville) - 8:30 p.m.
Bob Icon at The Nines (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
Will Brand at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
Yokohama Drifters, Ghost Cities at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
Will Saylor at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Springdale) - 7 p.m.
Ashtyn Barbaree at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
Eureka Springs Diversity Weekend at (Eureka Springs) - all weekend
Ryan Viser, EARF at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $10, 9 p.m.
Rival Sons at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - $20 to $25, increase day of show, 8 p.m.
After 5 Jazz at Warren's Rec Room (Alma) - 7 p.m.
Saturday, Apr. 6
Dana Louise, Noah Richmond's Little Monster at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
Drawing Blanks, Bera Bera at Backspace (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
House of Songs Songwriter Showcase feat. Candy Lee, Alaina Hawf, Tenpennygypsy, Kevin McLachan at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - $10, 7 p.m.
The Time Burners at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
Common Roots at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
Hillbilly Vegas at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $10, 9 p.m.
The Crumbs, The Random Strangers at Core Pub (Fort Smith) - 6 p.m.
Honeyjack at Warren's Rec Room (Alma) - 7 p.m.
Route 3 at Brentwood Community Center (Brentwood) - 8 p.m.
Sunday, April 7
Isayah Warford's 4th Annual Family Crawfish Boil with Richard Burnett and Friends, Creek Rocks, Earl and Them feat. Jesse Dean at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 per person, $10 music only, 12 p.m.
Bijoux at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - $10, 7 p.m.
Good Morning Bedlam, Route 358 at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $12.50 adv, $15 day of, 8 p.m.
Ronny Cox at Eureka House Concerts (Eureka Springs) - $15 donation at the door, 6 p.m.