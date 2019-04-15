© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Autism in Motion Franchise Opens Clinic in Northwest Arkansas

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published April 15, 2019 at 1:51 PM CDT
autism_in_motion.jpg
Brandon Sikes, lead Board Certified Behavioral Analyst, stands in Autism in Motion's spacious waiting room.

Autism in Motion, located on Garland Avenue in Fayetteville, uses Applied Behavioral Analysis therapy and functional communication methods to help children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders to better assimilate. 

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories autism
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich