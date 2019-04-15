Autism in Motion Franchise Opens Clinic in Northwest Arkansas

Autism in Motion, located on Garland Avenue in Fayetteville, uses Applied Behavioral Analysis therapy and functional communication methods to help children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders to better assimilate.
