Another Full Weekend of Live Music
Psycho-surf, electro-pop, blues, and even an oud are on tap for this weekend's live music calendar.
Thursday, Apr. 18
Rahim AlHaj at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
Daikaiju at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
Ashtyn Barbaree at Nines Alley (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
Manic Focus, Russ Liquid at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15 adv, $18 day of, 8:30 p.m.
Brick Fields duo at Wright's Barbecue (Johnson) - 7 p.m.
Randall Shreeve at The Nines (Bentonville) - 8 p.m.
Whiskey Menders at Brick St. Brews (Rogers) - 6 p.m.
Anna Benson at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - 8 p.m.
Friday, Apr. 19
Rahim AlHaj Trio at Faulkner Performing Arts Center (Fayetteville) - $10 to $20, 7:30 p.m.
Handmade Moments at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 adv, $12 day of, 9 p.m.
Jon Shorter at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
Ripped Pigeon at Dickson St Pub (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
Matt Guitar Smith at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
Makin' Loaf at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 7 p.m.
Out of the Blue at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 10:30 p.m.
Adam Aguillar at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Apr. 20
Statehouse Electric at Siloam Springs Famers Market (Siloam Springs) - 10 a.m.
Springfest at downtown (Fayetteville) - 10 a.m.
Boom Kinetic, The Rosy Hips at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12, 9 p.m.
Emily Rowland at Nines Alley (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
Jenna and the Soul Shakers at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
Steve Dimmit at Wright's Barbecue (Johnson) - 6 p.m.
Ashtyn Barbaree at Brick St. Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
Joe Purdy, Smokey Dewdrops at Basin Spring Park (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Jesse Dean and Friends at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
Fractal Sky, Nugstufr, Jonteal at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $10, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Apr. 21
Derral Gleason at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 2 p.m.
Monday, Apr. 22
Power Trip at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12 adv, $15 day of, 8:30 p.m.
Gov't Mule at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $25, go up to $30 day of, 7:30 p.m.