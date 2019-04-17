More Robots Coming to More Walmarts

© 2022 KUAF
Published April 17, 2019 at 2:04 PM CDT
The Auto-S shelf scanner determines whether the merchandise is there, in the right place and at the right price.
The Auto-C floor cleaner uses sensors to get around people and objects.
The Fast Unloader scans packages and sorts them based on how urgently merchandise is needed on the sales floor.
Walmart announced this month that it will expand use of robots in its stores. Company officials say it is part of a move to have associates interact more with customers rather than doing routine tasks like stocking shelves and cleaning floors. We visit one of the stores to see the autonomous machines that some critics say will eventually replace workers.

