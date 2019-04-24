Reflections in Black: Josephine St. Pierre

Born in 1842 to a leading Boston family, Josephine St. Pierre worked with Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and she became editor of the Women's Era Newspaper, the first newspaper to be edited by a black woman. She also helped put together the first Black Women's Convention in 1895, which drew 100 women from 20 different organizations, which resulted in the creation of an umbrella organization that worked to reclaim the dignity of black womanhood and mobilized black women as active participants in local, state and national politics. This is her story.