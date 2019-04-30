© 2022 KUAF
A Look Ahead at Reflections in Black

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams,
Raven Cook
Published April 30, 2019 at 1:22 PM CDT
So far this year, Reflections in Black has profiled the lives of those in the 19th and 20th centuries that have made life better for all of us. Raven Cook, founder of Foundations: Black History Educational Programming and the host of Reflections in Black, says she will profile the lives of more contemporary people in the weeks and months ahead. She also tells us about other aspects of Reflections in Black.

Ozarks at Large Stories Reflections in Black
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
Raven Cook
Reflections in Black is a weekly segment on Ozarks at Large, hosted by Raven Cook. Reflections in Black is dedicated to exploring the legacy of Black Americans, both in the United States and around the globe, by providing resources for understanding and hope for all people.
