UA Marshallese Child Nutrition Study Links Feeding and Health

A recent study of child-feeding habits among Marshallese in Arkansas reveals a cultural reliance on white rice and other processed American foods. The exploratory study was conducted by three University of Arkansas nurse scholars, and it will be used in future interventions to lower chronic high rates of obesity, diabetes and heart disease among Marshallese migrants.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.