Ozarks at Large Stories

UA Marshallese Child Nutrition Study Links Feeding and Health

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published May 6, 2019 at 9:52 AM CDT
Marshallese children and parents rest at a picnic table at a Springdale park.

A recent study of child-feeding habits among Marshallese in Arkansas reveals a cultural reliance on white rice and other processed American foods. The exploratory study was conducted by three University of Arkansas nurse scholars, and it will be used in future interventions to lower chronic high rates of obesity, diabetes and heart disease among Marshallese migrants.

