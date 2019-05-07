© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Celebrating 200 Years of Arkansas Newspapers

By Roby Brock,
John Brummett
Published May 7, 2019
Talk Business and Politics

On November 20, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will celebrate the birth of the Arkansas Gazette, the oldest newspaper west of the Mississippi River. This week, Roby Brock from Talk Business and Politics talks with Arkansas Democrat-Gazette columnist John Brummett about some of the history of the Gazette.

Roby Brock
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
John Brummett
