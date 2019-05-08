Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Eggcorn vs. Acorn
Published May 8, 2019 at 2:43 PM CDT
Our Militant Grammarian is back to discuss the eggcorn, a word or phrase that sounds like and is mistakenly used in a seemingly logical or plausible way for another word or phrase.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
