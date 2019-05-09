Documentary at BFF Explores Career of Pop Star, Actress

Kate Nash: Underestimate the Girl is a documentary that follows the British pop sensation as she navigates the difficulties of being an entertainer on her own terms. The documentary will be screened at 1:30 p.m. Friday and 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Meteor Guitar Gallery in Bentonville as part of the Bentonville Film Festival. We speak with Director Amy Goldstein and Producer Anouchka Van Riel about the film.