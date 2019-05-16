Ozarks at Large Stories Springdale Completes First Phase of Dean's Trail KUAF | By Kyle Kellams Published May 16, 2019 at 10:34 AM CDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Listen • 1:54 A. Grajeda / KUAFDean LaGrone, namesake of Dean's Trail, helps cut the ribbon at a ceremony May 15 at Parsons Stadium. The first phase of Dean's Trail connects the Jones Center to Hwy. 412. The approximately 2.5 mile trail cost about $2 million. Phases 2 and 3 are being designed, and when construction is complete, the entire trail will be about 5 miles.