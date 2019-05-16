© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Springdale Completes First Phase of Dean's Trail

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published May 16, 2019 at 10:34 AM CDT
dean_s_trail.jpg
A. Grajeda
/
KUAF
Dean LaGrone, namesake of Dean's Trail, helps cut the ribbon at a ceremony May 15 at Parsons Stadium.

The first phase of Dean's Trail connects the Jones Center to Hwy. 412. The approximately 2.5 mile trail cost about $2 million. Phases 2 and 3 are being designed, and when construction is complete, the entire trail will be about 5 miles.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories trails
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content