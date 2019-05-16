© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

St. Scholastica Monastery Holds Auction as Convent Downsizes

KUAF
Published May 16, 2019 at 10:38 AM CDT
1 of 7
The sisters of St. Scholastica moved out of the original monastery into a new facility in February.
Courtesy
2 of 7
The 5,000 auction items include everything from antique firearms...
Courtesy
3 of 7
to antique instruments...
Courtesy
4 of 7
to church pews...
Courtesy
5 of 7
to antique silverware and dishware...
Courtesy
6 of 7
to kitchen equipment...
Courtesy
7 of 7
and religious statues.
Courtesy

The sisters of St. Scholastica Monastery in Fort Smith have been part of the River Valley since 1878. The community of about 30 sisters, down from nearly 400 in the 1960s, moved out of the original monastery into a new facility. Border Town Auctions is holding an auction of 5,000 items through Saturday to raise money for the monastery and the sisters.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Fort Smith
Related Content