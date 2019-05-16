St. Scholastica Monastery Holds Auction as Convent Downsizes
The sisters of St. Scholastica moved out of the original monastery into a new facility in February.
The 5,000 auction items include everything from antique firearms...
to antique instruments...
to church pews...
to antique silverware and dishware...
to kitchen equipment...
and religious statues.
The sisters of St. Scholastica Monastery in Fort Smith have been part of the River Valley since 1878. The community of about 30 sisters, down from nearly 400 in the 1960s, moved out of the original monastery into a new facility. Border Town Auctions is holding an auction of 5,000 items through Saturday to raise money for the monastery and the sisters.