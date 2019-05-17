Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Walmart Earnings Numbers Examined
KUAF |
By Michael Tilley
Published May 17, 2019 at 12:47 PM CDT
Michael Tilley, with our partner
Talk Business and Politics, says this week's Walmart earnings numbers are a mixed bag. He also discusses building permits for the Arkansas River Valley and...pickle ball.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
On November 20, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will celebrate the birth of the Arkansas Gazette, the oldest newspaper west of the Mississippi River. This…
Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, discusses several recent developments designed to strengthen the Arkansas River Valley workforce. He also…
This week's conversation between John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and Roby Brock, with Talk Business and Politics,…