Four-County Community Health Needs Survey Results Released

A new comprehensive community health needs assessment survey of the four-county region facilitated by Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas reveals obesity, mental health and diabetes are top concerns among respondents. Results will be used to develop and prioritize future interventions.
