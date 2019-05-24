© 2022 KUAF
Four-County Community Health Needs Survey Results Released

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published May 24, 2019 at 12:20 PM CDT
A new comprehensive community health needs assessment survey of the four-county region facilitated by Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas reveals obesity, mental health and diabetes are top concerns among respondents. Results will be used to develop and prioritize future interventions.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
