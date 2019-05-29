Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
"Cats" Returns to Walton Arts Center
Published May 29, 2019 at 12:24 PM CDT
Dan Hoy watched a version of Cats so many times he broke the family VCR. Now, he's living it as part of the touring cast of the musical, which stops at the Walton Arts Center through Sunday afternoon.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
