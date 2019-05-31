Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Junk and Gardens This Weekend
KUAF |
By Becca Martin-Brown
Published May 31, 2019 at 1:29 PM CDT
Becca Martin-Brown, with the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, gives us two ways to spend the weekend. She says we can find repurposed "junk" in Prairie Grove and an array of gardens throughout Washington County.
