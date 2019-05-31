U of A Celebrates Opening of Oak Ridge Trail System
1 of 3
The Oak Ridge Hillside features a soft-surface mountain biking loop called the Freshman Experience.
Z. Sitek
2 of 3
The system also features wooden stairs and a decomposed granite walking trail.
Z. Sitek
3 of 3
Courtesy
The University of Arkansas celebrated the opening of a trail system on the Oak Ridge Hillside between McIlroy Avenue and Clinton Drive near the Walton College of Business. The system includes a soft-surface mountain bike loop called the Freshman Experience, a decomposed granite walking trail, wooden stairs and the existing paved greenway.