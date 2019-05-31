© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

U of A Celebrates Opening of Oak Ridge Trail System

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published May 31, 2019 at 1:29 PM CDT
1 of 3
The Oak Ridge Hillside features a soft-surface mountain biking loop called the Freshman Experience.
Z. Sitek
2 of 3
The system also features wooden stairs and a decomposed granite walking trail.
Z. Sitek
3 of 3
Courtesy

The University of Arkansas celebrated the opening of a trail system on the Oak Ridge Hillside between McIlroy Avenue and Clinton Drive near the Walton College of Business. The system includes a soft-surface mountain bike loop called the Freshman Experience, a decomposed granite walking trail, wooden stairs and the existing paved greenway.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories trails
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content