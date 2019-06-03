© 2022 KUAF
NWA Chambers of Commerce Announce Flood Recovery Support

Published June 3, 2019 at 12:35 PM CDT
Arkansas U.S. Rep. Steve Womack gives an update on flooding along the Arkansas River to the presidents of Northwest Arkansas chambers of commerce.

The Fayetteville, Springdale, Siloam Springs, Rogers and Greater Bentonville Area Chambers of Commerce are donating $5,000 to United Way in support of flood recovery efforts in the River Valley.

