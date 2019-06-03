© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Urban Institute Digs at Roots of Food Insecurity in Fort Smith

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Kyle Kellams
Published June 3, 2019 at 12:22 PM CDT
Urban Institute

The Urban Institute, a nonprofit research organization in Washington D.C., is hosting a series of community focus groups in Fort Smith early this week as part of a national research project called “Tackling the Roots of Food Insecurity.” For details call 877-469-1644 or email foodinsecurity@urban.org.

Ozarks at Large Stories Fort Smith
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
