Urban Institute Digs at Roots of Food Insecurity in Fort Smith

The Urban Institute, a nonprofit research organization in Washington D.C., is hosting a series of community focus groups in Fort Smith early this week as part of a national research project called “Tackling the Roots of Food Insecurity.” For details call 877-469-1644 or email foodinsecurity@urban.org.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.