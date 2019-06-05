Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Lawmakers, Ethics and a Blurred Line
Published June 5, 2019 at 1:06 PM CDT
John Brummett, political writer for the
, says there is a problem with deciding if an Arkansas legislator is guilty of an ethical violation. He tells Roby Brock, from our partner Arkansas Democrat-Gazette , the rules don't seem consistent. Talk Business and Politics
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
Contributing reporter from Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and Talk Business & Politics
