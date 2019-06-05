© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Washington Regional Makes $1 Million Gift to NWACC Campaign

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published June 5, 2019 at 1:05 PM CDT
NWACC and Washington Regional officials celebrate a $1 million donation to the NWACC Now! campaign.
Progress on the new NWACC Washington County facility.
Washington Regional Medical Center is giving $1 million to NorthWest Arkansas Community College in support of its health professions and nurse training programs. The gift supports the construction of an NWACC building that's being built on 20 acres just west of Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
