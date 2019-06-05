Washington Regional Makes $1 Million Gift to NWACC Campaign
1 of 2
NWACC and Washington Regional officials celebrate a $1 million donation to the NWACC Now! campaign.
Courtesy
2 of 2
Progress on the new NWACC Washington County facility.
Courtesy
Washington Regional Medical Center is giving $1 million to NorthWest Arkansas Community College in support of its health professions and nurse training programs. The gift supports the construction of an NWACC building that's being built on 20 acres just west of Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.