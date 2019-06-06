Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
What It's Like to Cast a Tony Award Ballot
Published June 6, 2019 at 11:45 AM CDT
The Tony Awards are Sunday and there are a few Tony voters in Arkansas. Two of them, Jennifer Ross and Scott Galbraith, work at the Walton Arts Center and gave us a peek into how the voting works.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
The musical Falsettos has a 35-year history, two Tony awards and other nominations. A five-month national tour that will hit major cities in the U.S. is…
-
Waitress, on stage at Walton Arts Center, is set in a small town and addresses small-town life's cozy comforts as well as its fishbowl challenges. This…
-
Dan Hoy watched a version of Cats so many times he broke the family VCR. Now, he's living it as part of the touring cast of the musical, which stops at…
-
Becca Martin-Brown, with the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, tells us what she knows about the 2019-20 University of Arkansas Theater schedule.