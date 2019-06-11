© 2022 KUAF
Inaugural Pride Ride Cruises Through Bentonville

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published June 11, 2019
Riders took a break at a hydration station near the Bentonville Square.

The inaugural Pride Ride was held in Bentonville Sunday ahead of a Beer & Hymns concert at 8th Street Market to raise money for Pride at NWACC. Ride organizers say they would like to see more Pride events in Bentonville and other Northwest Arkansas cities in conjunction with Pride Weekend festivities held in Fayetteville.

