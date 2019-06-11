Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Inaugural Pride Ride Cruises Through Bentonville
Published June 11, 2019 at 3:55 PM CDT
Riders took a break at a hydration station near the Bentonville Square.
The inaugural Pride Ride was held in Bentonville Sunday ahead of a Beer & Hymns concert at 8
th Street Market to raise money for Pride at NWACC. Ride organizers say they would like to see more Pride events in Bentonville and other Northwest Arkansas cities in conjunction with Pride Weekend festivities held in Fayetteville.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
