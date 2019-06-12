Museum of Native American History Hosts Matriarch Program

The intertribal indigenous women’s group Matriarch is staging an interactive program at the Museum of Native American History in Bentonville June 22. Matriarch promotes the social welfare of Native women through education, community building, and direct services and also conducts public outreach. The two-part event which begins at 3 p.m. is free although reservations are requested, which can be found online or at 479-273-2456.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.