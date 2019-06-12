Museum of Native American History Hosts Matriarch Program

The intertribal indigenous women’s group Matriarch is staging an interactive program at the Museum of Native American History in Bentonville June 22. Matriarch promotes the social welfare of Native women through education, community building, and direct services and also conducts public outreach. The two-part event which begins at 3 p.m. is free although reservations are requested, which can be found online or at 479-273-2456.