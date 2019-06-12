Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Remembering D-Day
Published June 12, 2019 at 12:54 PM CDT
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, talks with Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, about the World War II generation and what we can learn from them.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
Contributing reporter from Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and Talk Business & Politics
-
U.S. Senator Tom Cotton is up for reelection in 2020 and over the weekend, he made a couple of appearances on national television programs. John Brummett,…
-
Michael Tilley with Talk Business & Politics discusses a Fort Smith traffic study, new employment numbers and the Future School's first graduating class.
-
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, says there is a problem with deciding if an Arkansas legislator is guilty of an ethical…
-
Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, discusses this week's Urban Institute Data Walk in Fort Smith that outlined factors contributing to…