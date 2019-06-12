© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Remembering D-Day

KUAF | By Roby Brock,
John Brummett
Published June 12, 2019 at 12:54 PM CDT
d_day.jpg
The image titled "Into the Jaws of Death" shows U.S. troops wading through water and Nazi gunfire. The photo was taken by U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Robert F. Sargent.

John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, talks with Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, about the World War II generation and what we can learn from them.

Ozarks at Large Stories Talk Business and Politics
Roby Brock
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
See stories by Roby Brock
John Brummett
Contributing reporter from Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and Talk Business & Politics
See stories by John Brummett
