Making Music with Space Between Layers

Kale Ogle, who used to release music with a bit of an edge under the name Dr. Nod, has formed a new band with a completely different sound. The new band is called Kale Ogle and the Light and features Kale and local musicians Kevin Blagg, Jason Rich and Lora Murphy. The band recently stopped by the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio to let us hear some of the songs from an upcoming album, and to talk a little about their music.