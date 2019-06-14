© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Remembering Ed Stilley

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Kyle Kellams
Published June 14, 2019 at 2:07 PM CDT
Ed Stilley with one of his handmade instruments.

Ed Stilley, a creator of unique musical instruments, some of which can be seen and heard during performances by Still on the Hill, died this week. Stilley spent 25 years making more than 200 instruments out of various combinations of rough-sawn wood scraps and found objects like door hinges, saw blades and pot lids. Stilley spoke with Ozarks at Large's Jacqueline Froelich in 2000.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
