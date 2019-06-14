Remembering Ed Stilley

Ed Stilley, a creator of unique musical instruments, some of which can be seen and heard during performances by Still on the Hill, died this week. Stilley spent 25 years making more than 200 instruments out of various combinations of rough-sawn wood scraps and found objects like door hinges, saw blades and pot lids. Stilley spoke with Ozarks at Large's Jacqueline Froelich in 2000.