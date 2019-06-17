Northwest Arkansas Crisis Stabilization Unit Opens in Fayetteville
1 of 4
The 16-bed Northwest Arkansas Crisis Stabilization Unit is located on Mill Avenue in Fayetteville.
Z. Sitek
2 of 4
The CSU building was renovated after it was used to house the Washington County Department of Emergency Management.
Z. Sitek
3 of 4
The clients admitted to the CSU each have their own bedroom and will be treated at the facility for up to 72 hours.
Z. Sitek
4 of 4
Mental health staff will be present at the facility 24/7 to monitor existing clients and admit new ones.
Z. Sitek
The Northwest Arkansas Crisis Stabilization Unit opened in Fayetteville Friday, making it the third CSU to open as part of a pilot program funded by the state legislature in 2017. The 16-bed facility will give law enforcement officers in Washington, Benton, Madison and Carroll Counties an alternative to jail when encountering people with mental health issues. Similar facilities are already up and running in Sebastian and Pulaski Counties.