© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories
UofAlogo100.jpg
University of Arkansas

Northwest Arkansas Crisis Stabilization Unit Opens in Fayetteville

KUAF
Published June 17, 2019 at 12:06 PM CDT
1 of 4
The 16-bed Northwest Arkansas Crisis Stabilization Unit is located on Mill Avenue in Fayetteville.
Z. Sitek
2 of 4
The CSU building was renovated after it was used to house the Washington County Department of Emergency Management.
Z. Sitek
3 of 4
The clients admitted to the CSU each have their own bedroom and will be treated at the facility for up to 72 hours.
Z. Sitek
4 of 4
Mental health staff will be present at the facility 24/7 to monitor existing clients and admit new ones.
Z. Sitek

The Northwest Arkansas Crisis Stabilization Unit opened in Fayetteville Friday, making it the third CSU to open as part of a pilot program funded by the state legislature in 2017. The 16-bed facility will give law enforcement officers in Washington, Benton, Madison and Carroll Counties an alternative to jail when encountering people with mental health issues. Similar facilities are already up and running in Sebastian and Pulaski Counties.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories FayettevilleWashington CountyMental health
Related Content