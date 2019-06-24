Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
A Harington Miscellany
Published June 24, 2019 at 4:15 PM CDT
A new book collects the essays, reviews and interviews of Donald Harington, a writer and artist, whose novels have a connection to a fictional Ozark Mountain town. The Guestroom Novelist: A Donald Harington Miscellany is out now, edited by Brian Walter.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.