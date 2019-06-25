© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Forthcoming Report to Address Regional Housing Affordability

KUAF
Published June 25, 2019

This month, the Bentonville Planning Commission approved a multifamily housing development called City U that will be located near downtown. City Councilman Bill Burckart says the project will address some of the concerns expressed by the Northwest Arkansas Regional Housing Task Force, which provided insights for a forthcoming report on the region’s housing woes.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story referred to City U as an affordable housing development. That information was incorrect. According to a spokesperson for Ropeswing Hospitality Group, which is tied to the project, the development is in its early stages and more information on the plans will be released in the future.

Bentonville northwest Arkansas
