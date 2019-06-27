© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Opposition Seeks Referendum on Eye Surgery Expansion Law

KUAF | By Paul Gatling
Published June 27, 2019 at 2:39 PM CDT

Today’s Northwest Arkansas Business Journal report focuses on a coalition of Arkansas doctors that is deploying a ballot measure referendum to knock a 2019 law off the books. Act 579 allows optometrists to perform eye surgeries and other surgical procedures once limited to medically-trained ophthalmologists. 

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories NWA Business Journal
Paul Gatling
Contributing reporter from Northwest Arkansas Business Journal and Talk Politics.
See stories by Paul Gatling
