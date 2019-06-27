Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Opposition Seeks Referendum on Eye Surgery Expansion Law
Published June 27, 2019 at 2:39 PM CDT
Today’s
report focuses on a coalition of Arkansas doctors that is deploying a ballot measure referendum to knock a 2019 law off the books. Act 579 allows optometrists to perform eye surgeries and other surgical procedures once limited to medically-trained ophthalmologists. Northwest Arkansas Business Journal
