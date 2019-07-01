Morning Coffee Group Opens Sculpture Park to Public
The park and sculpture are located near Stirman Avenue and Boone Street in Fayetteville.
The sculpture is inspired by Jimmy Glenn's visit to Burning Man several years ago.
Park visitors can write down their thoughts and then burn them at the sculpture.
The project moved along quickly after Jimmy Glenn found out he had cancer.
What happens when a group of friends regularly gets together for morning coffee? Sometimes it results in a new sculpture pocket park in South Fayetteville.