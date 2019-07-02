Ozarks at Large for Tuesday, July 2, 2019

Washington Regional Medical Center has partnered with Oklahoma Mothers’ Milk Bank to open its first human milk depot in Northwest Arkansas. Plus, research done by two University of Arkansas professors proposes a way to reduce the use of child labor in the global cocoa industry. And, we take a look at a new report from the Arkansas Justice Collective that alleges Fayetteville law officials are not complying with a 2008 city ordinance that has to do with marijuana offenses.