Fort Smith Symphony Prepares for Next Season
Published July 3, 2019 at 12:11 PM CDT
The next season for the Fort Smith Symphony is already set. John Jeter, the conductor and musical director, explains what we should expect for the upcoming season.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
