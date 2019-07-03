Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Little Chief Releases EP After Four-Year Hiatus
Published July 3, 2019 at 11:49 AM CDT
Little Chief will release Running Wild, a new five-song EP, July 5. Although the band's sound remains the same, the lineup now consists of solo artist Matt Cooper.
