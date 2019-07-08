© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large for Monday, July 8, 2019

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Kyle Kellams
Published July 8, 2019 at 2:18 PM CDT

We take a look inside the new Arkansas State Crime Lab satellite office in Lowell and the work that will be performed there. Plus, more on how the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks is deploying the Mission Act, which allows the VA to broaden medical care access to enrolled veterans. And, Opera in the Ozarks gives a performance in the Firmin-Garner studio at KUAF.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
