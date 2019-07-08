Ozarks at Large for Monday, July 8, 2019

We take a look inside the new Arkansas State Crime Lab satellite office in Lowell and the work that will be performed there. Plus, more on how the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks is deploying the Mission Act, which allows the VA to broaden medical care access to enrolled veterans. And, Opera in the Ozarks gives a performance in the Firmin-Garner studio at KUAF.
