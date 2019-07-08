State Crime Lab Prepares to Open Office in NWA
The satellite crime lab is located at the new Arkansas State Police Troop L headquarters in Lowell.
The facility includes two labs with instruments like the fume extractors seen here.
The crime lab will process toxicology and drug chemistry evidence.
Employees should be able to start accepting evidence at the new lab by September.
The Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock is getting ready to move into a new satellite office in Lowell. The facility is part of the new Arkansas State Police Troop L headquarters. We get a look inside.