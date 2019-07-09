Ozarks at Large for Tuesday, July 9, 2019

We learn about a Fayetteville ordinance amendment that removes the registered voter requirement for those serving on some city boards, commissions and committees. Plus, a discussion about University of Arkansas research connected to the future of power distribution. And, more on a measure introduced by U.S. Sen. John Boozman that adds flexibility to the USDA’s federal summer food nutrition program for low-income children.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.