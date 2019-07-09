Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Phrases That Outlived Their Inspiration
Published July 9, 2019 at 12:55 PM CDT
We still say "hang up the phone" even though we rarely actually do hang it up. Our Militant Grammarian is back with some phrases that have outlived their inspiration.
