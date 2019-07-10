Something Old, Something New, Plenty of Blues
The approaching weekend offers the usual mix of folk, rock and blues, but there are also opportunities to catch some of the hitmakers from the 80s and 90s.
Thursday, July 11
- Vandoliers, Dandelion Heart at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - FREE, 9 p.m.
- Ponder the Albatross at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Anitra Jay at Dickson St. Pub (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Erin Detherage at Mojo's (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Rachel Ammons at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5.00, 8 p.m.
Friday, July 12
- Brian Huntress, William Pierce, Neon Glittery at Backspace (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Members Only at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12 adv, $15 day of, 9:30 p.m.
- Emily Rowland at Dickson St. Pub (Fayetteville) - 8:30 p.m.
- Route 358 at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
- Kyle Sexton Band at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
- Dandelion Heart at Mothership (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
- Alabama, John Anderson, Exile at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - start at $45, 7 p.m.
- Anitra Jay at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Ponder the Albatross at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- Jenna and Friends at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Sad Palomino, The Chads at The Aud (Eureka Springs) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
- deFrance at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
Saturday, July 13
- Deadbird, Vore, Serpentine, Bones of the Earth at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $7 adv, $10 day of, 8 p.m.
- Kyle Sexton Band at Wright's BBQ (Johnson) - 12 p.m.
- Kyle Sexton Band at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Adventureland, May Away, Moldilocks at Backspace (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Goose at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Flor de Toloache at Crystal Bridges (Bentonville) - $12, $10 for members, 7 p.m.
- Jackson Jennings at The Nines (Bentonville) - 8 p.m.
- Samantha Hunt at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Melody Pond at Moonbroch Brewing Co. (Rogers) - 7:30 p.m.
- Cadillac Jackson at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- Anitra Jay at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Jimmy Wayne Garrett at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Leah and the Mojo Doctors at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Wynonna and the Big Noise at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $45, go up by $5 day of, 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 14
- The Spring Garden Jazz Septet at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 2 p.m.
- Beer and Hymns at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 5 p.m.
- Hootie and the Blowfish at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - tickets start at $90, 7:30 p.m.