Beavers Factored into Lake Bentonville Park Renovation
The manmade dam that forms Lake Bentonville will be removed to triple the size of the lake.
Z. Sitek
Work has already begun on the Osage Park property that butts up against Lake Bentonville. The plan is for the two pieces of land to seamlessly flow together into one park.
Z. Sitek
Rendering of the improvements planned for Lake Bentonville Park.
Courtesy
Renderings of Osage Park, which is a 75-acre property that will be owned and maintained by the Peel Compton Foundation.
Courtesy
Lake Bentonville Park is set to close to the public for about a year as it undergoes extensive renovations, which include removing the manmade dam to expand the lake. Included in the plans for the property are its long-time occupants: beavers that have built their own dams on the wetlands next door.