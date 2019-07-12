Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Arts Center of the Ozarks Performs "Mamma Mia!"
Published July 12, 2019 at 1:53 PM CDT
Becca Martin-Brown, features editor at the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, gets us ready for the summer musical at Arts Center of the Ozarks, as well as other weekend fare.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, discuss two events that…
-
The Rockwood Club once hosted rock and roll legends like Jerry Lee Lewis. Now there is a plan to bring the club back to life in the original building in…
-
The approaching weekend offers the usual mix of folk, rock and blues, but there are also opportunities to catch some of the hitmakers from the 80s and…
-
This month, Mount Sequoyah Chef Justus Moll is partnering with Chef Case Dighero to prepare a five-course meal that will pit Erin Von Feldt of Bordinos…
-
Corey Post and Tim Patterson started �Statehouse Electric as a duo in late 2018. Now a trio, the band has performed at venues large and small throughout…