An Embarrassment of Musical Riches
The next few days feature everything musical one might want. There's metal, prog rock, country and much more available throughout the region.
Thursday, July 18
- Jamie Lou and the Hullabaloo, Lost John at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8 adv, $10 day of, 9 p.m.
- The John Spurling Project at Mojo's (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Beer and Hymns at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Springdale) - 6 p.m.
- SteelSkye at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - free, 8 p.m.
Friday, July 19
- Dylan Earl, Hang Rounders, Jess Harp at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
- Irie Lions, Cadillac Jackson, Kodookoo at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 9:30 p.m.
- Dull, Musclegoose, The Wirms at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 8 p.m.
- Jimi Gibbons at Dickson St. Pub (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Bootleg Royale, Monk is King at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Big Red Flag at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
- Hi-Lux at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Fayetteville) - $10 adv, $15 day of, 8 p.m.
- Sarah Loethen at Shilrey's Bar (Springdale) - 9 p.m.
- The Velvet Crowns at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Melody Pond at Creekside Taproom (Siloam Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Pat Ryan Key at Wanderoo Lodge (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Woody and Sunshine at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
Saturday, July 20
- Big Red Flag at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Night of Jazz feat. Elizabeth Baindridge and Drew Rogers at Nines Alley (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Freddy Mercury tribute show at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15 adv, $20 day of, 10 p.m.
- Mightyfine Time at Ozark Mountain Smokehouse (Fayetteville) - $15 at the door, 7 p.m.
- Kale Ogle and the Light, Thunder Comfort at Heartbreak House (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 7 p.m.
- Samantha Hunt at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Bijoux, Dazz and Brie, Seanfresh at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 5 p.m.
- Jackson Jennings 5 at Wright's BBQ (Johnson) - 6 p.m.
- Morgan Squared at Historic Cane HIll (Cane Hill) - 7:15 p.m.
- Slaid Cleaves at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - $25.00, 7 p.m.
- Billy Jeter Band at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
- Big Chief Juan Pardo at Crystal Bridges (Bentonville) - $12.00, 7 p.m.
- Home By Daylight at The Nines (Bentonville) - 8 p.m.
- Eric Miller at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Statehouse Electric at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 2:30 p.m.
- Womanish Girl at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- Route 358 at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7:30 p.m.
- Dandelion Heart, Common Roots at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 21
- Yes, Asia, John Lodge, Carl Palmer at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - start at $30, 6:30 p.m.
- Pallbearer at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 8 p.m.
- Atlantis Aquarius at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 2 p.m.