Grace & Flavor Coffee Bar in Springdale to Employ Neurodiverse Adults

A new social enterprise coffee shop Grace & Flavor, an LLC of SLS opening this fall on Emma Street in downtown Springdale, will provide skilled job training and employment for diverse adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities.
