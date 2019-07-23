© 2022 KUAF
Grace & Flavor Coffee Bar in Springdale to Employ Neurodiverse Adults

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published July 23, 2019 at 11:58 AM CDT
Emma Schock, marketing director for Supporting Lifelong Success for Neurodiverse Adults stands with Sandy Wright, executive director, in front of Grace & Flavor coffee bar, scheduled to open this fall.

A new social enterprise coffee shop Grace & Flavor, an LLC of SLS opening this fall on Emma Street in downtown Springdale, will provide skilled job training and employment for diverse adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

