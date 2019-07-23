Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ranking 50+ Years of Governors
Published July 23, 2019 at 11:55 AM CDT
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is ranking the Arkansas governors who have served during his lifetime. Let the arguments begin!
Brummett discusses some of his rankings with Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
Contributing reporter from Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and Talk Business & Politics