Fayetteville Planning Division Drafting Short-Term Vacation Rental Code

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published July 25, 2019 at 12:43 PM CDT
cohobnb/Logan Humphrey
A Fayetteville loft available through cohobnb, a short-term vacation rental agency based in Northwest Arkansas.

The first of a kind comprehensive ordinance may require hundreds of short-term vacation rentals operating within Fayetteville city limits to be licensed, pay certain fees and submit to routine inspections.

